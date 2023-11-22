The accolades keep rolling in for Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II.

On Tuesday alone, he was named as one of 10 semi-finalists for both the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Year Award and the 2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

Those come on the heels of Gordon being a semi-finalist for the Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year last week.

A three-time Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week and four-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, Gordon leads the FBS in nearly every major rushing category, including rushing yards (1,414), rushing yards per game (128.5), 200-yard rushing games (2) and carries of at least 20 yards (18), 30 yards (14), 40 yards (7) and 70 yards (2).

The field of Walter Camp Player of the Year Award semifinalists includes four quarterbacks, two running backs, two wide receiver/tight ends and two defensive players.