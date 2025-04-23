Cowboys land North Carolina CB

Oklahoma State's scorching hot run in the NCAA Transfer Portal continued on Wednesday morning when the Pokes signed former North Carolina cornerback DeAndre Boykins.

Boykins UNC really took off in the 2022, when the then-sophomore started all 14 games. He tallied 78 tackles, six for-loss, two sacks, eight break-ups and one interception. Injury derailed him completely in 2023, when he missed the whole season.

Out of high school, Boykins was a Rivals100 member and the No. 3-overall corner in the 2021 class.

