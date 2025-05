Junior nose tackle Justin Kirkland announced he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday afternoon.

A transfer from Utah Tech in 2022, Kirkland played in all 26 games OSU played in over his two seasons. He started in seven of those, mostly in the 2023 season. Over those two seasons, Kirkland tallied 40 total tackles, 3.5 for loss and one sack.

He will have one season left to play at his new school.