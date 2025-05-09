Weekend Recruiting Preview
Junior nose tackle Justin Kirkland announced he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday afternoon.
Oklahoma State has their first commitment from the eight high school targets that visited officially over the weekend
