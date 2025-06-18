Holliday hires Hawksworth

For the first time since his tenure began, Josh Holliday and Cowboy baseball have a new pitching coach.

Blake Hawksworth has a pedigree that includes pitching in Major League Baseball and as an MLB agent, as well as stints as the pitching coach at Oregon and Cal State-Fullerton.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to join the Oklahoma State baseball program,” Hawksworth said. “This is a storied program with a tradition of excellence, and I’m grateful to Coach Holliday and the entire staff for the opportunity. I look forward to developing our pitchers both on and off the field, competing at the highest level and helping bring championships to Stillwater. Go Pokes."

Hawksworth spent the last two seasons heading up Oregon's pitching staff. In those two seasons, the Ducks had two NCAA Regional berths and a Super Regional appearance, and he coached seven pitchers who collected all-conference honors.

The 2025 Ducks pitching staff posted a 4.10 ERA and 502 strikeouts in 504 2/3 innings while limiting opponents to a .219 batting average. They led the NCAA in hits allowed per nine innings at 7.1, ranked fourth with seven shutouts and were ninth in WHIP at 1.25.

“Blake’s unique background as a player in Major League Baseball and now as a coach has introduced him to some of the brightest minds in the game, and his pitching knowledge gained as a performer and now that of a modern baseball instructor and coach is going to really bring a lot to the program," Holliday said.

“Our pitchers will enjoy his personality, his life experience, his mentorship and his passion for teaching and developing, and he’s a great fit with our staff as we create an awesome learning environment with all the modern tools at our disposal."

Hawksworth will assume the role that opened when Rob Walton announced his retirement at the end of the 2025 season.



