Rangel hits the Portal

Another quarterback with game experience for Oklahoma State is now on his way out. Redshirt junior Garret Rangel decided on Wednesday to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Rangel had five starts and played in 16 games at OSU.

He now joins Maealiuaki Smith in the portal. That leaves the Cowboys with just two players in the quarterback corps - redshirt sophomore Zane Flores and redshirt freshman Hauss Hjeny. Those two emerged through spring drills as the top two candidates to be OSU's QB1 this season.

Rangel took over for Alan Bowman at mid season in 2024 and showed some promise in the first half of OSU's trip to BYU. That promise ended near the end of the first half, when Rangel's collarbone broke on the tackle after a 50+-yard run by the then-redshirt junior.

The Cowboys are now likely to be looking at quarterbacks in the portal to build back some depth.