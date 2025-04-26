Bryton Niu commits
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Senior safety Ty Williams officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday morning.
A big visit weekend saw OSU land multiple portal commits. Now there's one from the HS ranks.
Mike Gundy meets with the media following Saturday's Orange-White game
We now have a handful of visitors to add to yesterday's story on official visits.
Senior safety Ty Williams officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday morning.
A big visit weekend saw OSU land multiple portal commits. Now there's one from the HS ranks.