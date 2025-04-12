Watch: Gundy post-practice
Mike Gundy speaks with the media following practice.
Mike Gundy speaks with the media following practice.
Friday has been a big day for Steve Lutz already. First, he tweeted a graphic of him on a horse and giving the Go Pokes
The first group of 10 official visitors for the 2026 class will start arriving on Friday.
Iman Oates talks to the media following OSU's first padded practice of the spring
Mike Gundy meets with the media on the first day of full pads for spring '25
Friday has been a big day for Steve Lutz already. First, he tweeted a graphic of him on a horse and giving the Go Pokes
The first group of 10 official visitors for the 2026 class will start arriving on Friday.