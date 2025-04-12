Suemnick returns to the portal
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Friday has been a big day for Steve Lutz already. First, he tweeted a graphic of him on a horse and giving the Go Pokes
The first group of 10 official visitors for the 2026 class will start arriving on Friday.
Iman Oates talks to the media following OSU's first padded practice of the spring
Mike Gundy meets with the media on the first day of full pads for spring '25
Friday has been a big day for Steve Lutz already. First, he tweeted a graphic of him on a horse and giving the Go Pokes
The first group of 10 official visitors for the 2026 class will start arriving on Friday.