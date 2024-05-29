It's a busy week for Oklahoma State, of the hard and softball variety.

Cowgirl softball makes their fifth-consecutive appearance in the Women's College World Series, while Cowboy baseball will host their third regional in a row. Here is what is hopefully a handy viewer's guide for the upcoming week and weekend. The regional baseball games are still TBD

Thursday, 8:30 p.m. - First round WCWS pits OSU vs. No. 5 seed Florida (ESPN2)

Friday, 6 p.m. - OSU baseball takes on Stillwater Regional No. 4 seed Niagra

Friday, 8:30 p.m. - If OSU softball loses to Florida on Thursday, they will play here in the first round of Loser's Bracket play (ESPN2)

Saturday - Baseball, if the Cowboys win their opening round game over Niagra, they will play at 6 p.m. A loss to Niagra triggers a 1 p.m. elimination game. Softball: a win over Florida on Thursday leads to a Winner's Bracket game at 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday - If the Cowgirls are 2-0 at this point, they will not play on Sunday. If they are 1-1, they will play at either 2 or 6 PM, depending on when the loss occured (opening round or second). Baseball: If they Cowboys are 2-0 at this point, they will play at 6 p.m. in the regional championship game. If 1-1, then they play at 2 p.m and then again at 6 with a win.

Monday - Bracket 1 Championship Game, 6 p.m. If necessary game at 8:30 p,m. Baseball: Stillwater Regional "if necessary" game. Time TBD



