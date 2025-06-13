Big 12 schedule pairings released

The Big 12 released its 2025-26 men’s basketball pairings today. Oklahoma State will play twice each against Iowa State, TCU and UCF as part of its 18-game conference schedule.

In addition to three home-and-home series, schools will face each of the other 12 opponents once -- six at home and six on the road.

The Cowboys are set to host Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State and West Virginia this season.

Away-only foes include Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Texas Tech and Utah.

OSU’s visit to Arizona will be its first ever, while trips to Arizona State and Colorado mark the first since Dec. 7, 1996 and Jan. 15, 2011 respectively.

Opponents were selected to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness. The complete Big 12 schedule with dates, times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

Five Big 12 men’s basketball programs rate in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, including three schools in the top 10. Big 12 teams led the nation with a 66.7% winning percentage at the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, highlighted by Houston’s trip to the national championship game. Seven Conference teams were selected to the Big Dance, marking the sixth consecutive time at least six Big 12 squads were picked.

General admission season tickets for the 2025-26 Cowboy Basketball season are on sale now at okstate.com/mbbtickets. Fans who purchase early will gain access to this summer’s seat upgrade process before seating opens to the public. Returning season ticket holders have until June 16 to renew at okstate.com/renew and maintain eligibility for the upgrade process. For more information or to purchase, call or text the OSU ticket office at 877-255-4678.

###

Oklahoma State 2025-26 Big 12 Pairings:

Home Only: Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, West Virginia



Away Only: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Texas Tech, Utah

Both: UCF, Iowa State, TCU



