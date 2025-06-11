Lutz gets his first looks at overhauled roster

Summer workouts have been ongoing for about 10 days, and that has allowed second-year head coach Steve Lutz to get his first looks at his largely new roster.

"What I've seen thus far is that they all work very hard," Lutz said. "We can shoot the ball better this year, it seems like. But, we haven't gotten into competitive situations yet. So, you know, the jury's a little bit still out."

Lutz's first go-round in the NCAA Transfer Portal was a whirlwind, with his hiring happening fairly late in the process. Even though there was a need for even more transfer players in year two, Lutz feels better about his approach.

"I'd like to think that we took less risk, and we were more diligent and we had more time to investigate and we had more time to vet who we are and were recruiting," Lutz said. "I think that that's going to pay dividends down the road. I think that we've got a good group.

"That's not to say that last year's group wasn't a good group. I think that they gave us everything that they had. I thought that they played the right way and they represented Oklahoma State well, but our bottom line is not to go to the NIT. Our bottom line is to go to the NCAA tournament. That's what I was hired for and that's what the administration and the boosters and the fans and the university expects. We had a much longer process of investigating and vetting players that fit our system and fit our program and fit our culture. I think that that will certainly prove at the end of the year to have value."

OSU's 2025-26 is almost complete, with one game slot left to be filled.

"We've got one game, probably, left to schedule. We're scheduling to be in the NCAA tournament and scheduling to have a good seed," Lutz said. "In year one, I think that we basically took the schedule that was left over and we added a few here and there to it. Right now, with what we've scheduled, we'll have enough opportunities to schedule ourselves into the NCAA tournament as an at-large bid. I think I counted it up today. Quad 1 and quad two opportunities that are available on our current schedule. If you just go over a five-year average, I think we've got 22 Quad 1 and Quad 2 games. Obviously, you guys don't have privy to it, but I've seen our schedule in the Big 12. We'll have some really good home games."

If you're noticing a trend, there's definitely one there - in many of his answers, Lutz explicitly stated his goals for year two are no less than making the NCAA Tournament.

"You always self-reflect. I self-reflect during the season as well," Lutz said. You're always trying to figure out ways that you can enhance the program. You can be better, and myself included. At the end of the season, each of us will collect our thoughts and then I ask them to provide those thoughts to me. Then we'll sit down and talk through them. Then we'll try and decide what's the best plan moving forward. Certainly from a defensive efficiency standpoint, I thought we were much better as the year went on. From an offensive efficiency standpoint, we've got to be much better. We're not going to be able to have a chance to win the Big 12 and go to the NCAA tournament at the current rate offensively that we were. You're always trying to tweak it. You're always trying to get better. The bones of it is not going to change. We're going to fight. We're going to defend. We're going to rebound. We're going to play hard. Then we'll have some more freedom offensively. That comes with having a little more offensive talent as well."

After his first season ended, Lutz said outright he needed to go find scorers in the portal. Then he went out and did it. He sees a lot more potential offensively for his second OSU squad.

"I'd rather have a team full of guys that can score and a team full of guys that are athletic and are good people versus the other option," he said. "I'd rather have to get guys to take maybe a little lesser role than to try to overachieve. We were trying to be cognizant with addressing some of our scoring issues from last year's team and not having that this year.

"So every player that was recruited here was told the same thing. That we're not promising you anything. That the best players will play and those that can help us achieve the goals of winning the Big 12 and going to the NCAA tournament, they're going to play. So no one comes in here with any agenda that's any different than the other teammates. And again, as far as I'm concerned, if you can get ahead of that in the recruiting process, it shouldn't prove to be an issue during the season."



