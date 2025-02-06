Taylor lands #2

David Taylor's impact on Oklahoma State wrestling in a short time period cannot be understated.

Known as the "Magic Man" for his on-mat exploits as a collegian, international and Olympic wrestler, Taylor is earning that nickname as a recruiter as well. On Thursday morning, the No. 2 overall prospect Jax Forrest picked the Cowboys over home-state Penn State, Iowa and Ohio State.

FloWrestling is generally the go-to for prospect rankings in the sport. Forrest chose Flowrestling Radio Live to announce his decision.

“The biggest thing I kinda noticed the last couple weeks going through this and knowing that my choice was going to be narrowed down was just the similarities it seemed that me and David had — I think (that) was the leading (factor),” Forrest told the FRL hosts. “He’s an Olympic gold medalist, NCAA champ. He’s done all the things I want to achieve and I think the fact that we’re similar in a lot of ways with how we wrestle, how we are off the mat, I think he’s somebody who can get me to achieve those goals. Sitting down with my parents, I think that’s been the real game changer.”

It caps a big week for Taylor and Cowboy wrestling. On Sunday, Taylor got a pledge from the No. 3-overall prospect on Flo's Big Board in Iowa's Dreshaun Ross. There was some disappointment wedged in there, when No. 1-overall Bo Bassett chose Iowa over the Pokes.

It's a continuation of Taylor's success in the 2025 signing class, where he landed No. 3 Dee Lockett, No. 5 Landon Robideau and No. 6 Sergio Vega and a total of 8 from Flo's top 90 prospects. The 2026 class currently also includes No. 22 Kellen Wolbert and No. 84 Rocklin Zinkin, along with Forrest and Ross.