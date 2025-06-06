Lutz adds to his staff

Steve Lutz's near-total overhaul of the Cowboy basketball program took another step on Thursday, when the second-year Cowboy head coach added assistant former St. Bonaventure coach Dana Valentine to his staff.

“I believe in surrounding our student-athletes with great teachers and even better people, and Dana fits that mold perfectly,” Lutz said. “He brings infectious energy, a passion for teaching, and a proven ability to help players maximize their potential. We’re excited for the impact he’s going to make here in Stillwater.”

In his time at St. Bonaventure, Valentine worked with the Bonnies' wing players. In those two seasons, the Bonnies posted back-to-back 20-win seasons. Prior to entering the college game, Valentine was the head coach at Putnam Science Academy. One of the nation's premier prep hoops programs, PSA posted a 77-3 record and two national championship under Valentine.