Smith to enter the Portal

Quarterback Maealiuaki Smith will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a source with the program.

A member of the 2024 signing class, Smith saw his first game action at the end of last season. He started against Texas Tech and Colorado, while still retaining his redshirt. Smith finished the season 44-for-74 passing for 489 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions in a total of four games played

The OSU quarterback room was already crowded with young talent and got even more so with the arrival of TCU transfer and fellow redshirt freshman Hauss Hjeny over the Christmas Break.

Smith will have four years left to play at his new school.