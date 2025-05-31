Official visits return this weekend

After a three-week hiatus, Oklahoma State will be hosting official visitors for the 2026 class this weekend in Stillwater.

They will ease back into OV's ahead of a very busy June schedule of visitors. This weekend's group consists of two local targets.

The first of those is a very familiar name - one B. Presley from Bixby. That's right, there is still another Presley brother. Unlike Cowboy legend Brennan and former Cowboy Braylin, Braeden Presley is most likely to end up on the defensive side of the ball in college. He's taller than his two older brothers (6-2 in the Rivals.com database) and projects as a cornerback. With June official visits set, Kansas State (June 6), Arkansas (June 13) and Oklahoma (June 20) look to be the primary competition here, along with Texas Tech, who hosted Presley for an OV in April. Boston College, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Texas, Purdue, Tulsa, UNLV and Vanderbilt have also offered.

The second is as local as it gets - Stillwater High School defensive tackle Nehemiah Kolone. The 6-4, 255-pounder has recorded 99 tackles, 14 tackles for-loss, five sacks and one forced fumble in 21 games for the Pioneers.

He has offers from Arizona, BYU, Kansas, Michigan State, Purdue, Texas Tech, Tulsa and UCF. He has June OV's at MSU (6/6) and KU (6/13).

Kolone comes from an athletic family - younger sister Michelle (2028) is looking like a potential national-level softball prospect and cousin Sai (2028) might get there too. As a freshman last fall, Michelle propelled SHS to the state tournament for the first time in four years, with a three-run, extra-innings homer in the regional finals against Broken Arrow.

Verbal commit Bryton Niu had been scheduled for his official this weekend, but will be rescheduling to a weekend in June.

