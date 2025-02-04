Seven Home Games in '25

Oklahoma State football officially released their 2025 schedule on Tuesday, and the slate includes seven home games for the Cowboys.

The home dates include non-conference games against UT Martin and Tulsa, plus Big 12 Conference games against Baylor, Houston, Cincinnati, Kansas State and Iowa State. The season will kick off on Thursday, August 28th with the matchup with UT Martin.

Wedged in between the UTM and Tulsa games is OSU's premier game of the non-con, as the Pokes will trip to Oregon to take on the Ducks on September 6th.

Following the trip to Eugene, the Pokes have been saddled with an unusually early bye week for the weekend of September 13th.

OSU will open Big 12 play by hosting Baylor on September 27th.

In addition to the cross-country trip to Oregon, OSU also has long road trips to Arizona and UCF in 2025. The second bye week of the season for OSU falls on the weekend of November 8th.

Unlike 2024, the Cowboys will not play on Black Friday this season. They will, however, play the following day on November 29th, when they host Iowa State to wrap up the 2025 regular season.

2025 Oklahoma State Football Schedule

Aug. 28 UT Martin (Thursday)

Sept. 6 at Oregon

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 Tulsa

Sept. 27 Baylor

Oct. 4 at Arizona

Oct. 11 Houston

Oct. 18 Cincinnati (Homecoming)

Oct. 25 at Texas Tech

Nov. 1 at Kansas

Nov. 8 BYE

Nov. 15 Kansas State

Nov. 22 at UCF

Nov. 29 Iowa State