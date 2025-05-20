Walton to retire at season's end

Cowboy great right-handed pitcher and now long-time pitching coach Rob Walton announced on Monday that he will be retiring at the conclusion of Oklahoma State's 2025 season.

“We still have games to play this season and we’re going to finish the right way,” Walton said. “The game has given me so much, and I’ll be forever grateful for the people and the experiences that it has brought into my life.”

The announcement brings to an end an collaboration between Walton and long-time head coach Josh Holliday. When Holliday was hired, Walton - who then was the head coach at Oral Roberts - was also a candidate. In a deal brokered by then Athletic Director Mike Holder, Walton agreed to become Holliday's pitching coach. The deal became more curious when it was revealed Walton would answer directly to the AD.

It mostly worked. Now, Holliday will be searching for his second pitching coach since becoming a head coach.

“Rob and I have been side by side since day one,” OSU head coach Josh Holliday said. “What an amazing ride it has been the past 13 seasons working together at our alma mater with the players and staff to put Cowboy Baseball back among the very best. Rob’s passion for Oklahoma State - both as a hall of fame player in the 1980s and his contributions as a coach the past 13 years - make him one of the most significant figures in our rich baseball history.”

With OSU, Walton coached 41 All-Big 12 pitchers, seven All-Americans, two Big 12 Pitcher of the Year honorees and 41 MLB Draft picks, including two first rounders. Under his guidance, the 2022 OSU pitching staff shattered the school record for strikeouts in a season. He was voted as the 2016 ABCA/Baseball America Assistant Coach of the Year.

“We have had some of the best pitching staffs in the country during Rob’s time and the individual development alongside the team success that our pitchers experienced was simply fantastic.” Holliday said. “He will forever be celebrated inside these walls and I’m going to miss him dearly. What a competitor, teacher, and friend. His family is also a huge part of ours. We can’t thank Rob and Michelle, Davis, Donovan and Cassie enough for coming to Stillwater and making this home!”



