Cowgirls fall in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 24 Oklahoma State softball team dropped the Fayetteville Regional final to No. 4 national seed Arkansas, 12-0, at Bogle Park Sunday.

The Cowgirls finished the season with a 35-20 record, while the Razorbacks advance to the NCAA Super Regional round at 43-12.

Storms in the area produced a delay of more than four hours, as first pitch was originally slated for 3 p.m., but didn’t actually come until 7:15 p.m.

Arkansas got off to a hot start with three runs in the first inning via two RBI singles and a run-scoring walk. The Razorbacks piled on three more runs in the third to break the game open. Arkansas took the contest into run rule territory in the sixth inning with six runs, highlighted by a three-run home run from Karlie Davison.

OSU starter Ruby Meylan took the loss and dropped to 21-10. The Razorbacks’ Robyn Herron improved to 18-6.