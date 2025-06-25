Recruiting news on the way?
It was a relatively slow weekend on the official visit front, with just Edmond Santa Fe's Landen Anderson in Stillwater
The Pokes will host just one official visitor over the weekend.
The Big 12 released its 2025-26 men’s basketball pairings on Thursday
Most of OSU's new players reported for summer workouts last week
The 2026 class is starting to fill up. Who is left for recruiting fans to watch moving forward?
