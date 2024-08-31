in other news
Safties: An experienced and deep group
At times in 2023, safety was an issue for Bryan Nardo's initial defensive unit at Oklahoma State. Due to injury forcing
Gordon should have help in '24
Ollie Gordon was an absolute workhorse for Oklahoma State last fall. On his way to unanimous All-America, Big 12
Presley, Owens tabbed for Biletnikoff
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State wide receivers Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens are on the watch list for the Biletnikoff
Mike Gundy season preview
Mike Gundy met with the media for Media Day. Here's all he had to say
Several Pokes added to watch lists
In addition to fall camp, it's Watch List Season. Numerous Cowboys have been announced as additions to various watch
in other news
Safties: An experienced and deep group
At times in 2023, safety was an issue for Bryan Nardo's initial defensive unit at Oklahoma State. Due to injury forcing
Gordon should have help in '24
Ollie Gordon was an absolute workhorse for Oklahoma State last fall. On his way to unanimous All-America, Big 12
Presley, Owens tabbed for Biletnikoff
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State wide receivers Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens are on the watch list for the Biletnikoff