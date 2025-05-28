Cowboys and Cavaliers for all the marbles

Cowboy golf is back in a familiar place - gunning for a national title. After match play wins over Bedlam rival Oklahoma and Ole Miss (in a extra holes sudden victory), the Cowboys will pair up with Virginia on Wednesday afternoon to determine the NCAA Champion.

Oklahoma State entered the match play portion of the tournament seeded fourth, while the Cavaliers were seventh.

With the win, the Cowboys will play in their fourth title match since the implementation of the current system in 2009. OSU was runner-up in 2010 and 2014 before breaking through in 2018.

The match tees off at 4:25 p.m. CDT and will be televised on the Golf Channel.