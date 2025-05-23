With Oklahoma State's walk-off loss to 2nd-seeded Kansas in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament on Thursday, the Cowboys are now in an unusual situation for the Josh Holliday era. That's sitting squarely on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament bid.

The Cowboys have gone to 11 straight NCAA's, with the only outlier being 2020, when covid cancelled the season completely. That streak is now very much in question.

The Cowboys finished seventh in the Big 12 regular season standings with a 15-12 record in league play. At 28-23 overall, the Cowboy W-L records are not particularly strong.

However, the news is better in RPI and Strength of Schedule. Both the NCAA official RPI and WarrenNolan.com's version have the Cowboys at No. 42 following Thursday's action. That's good enough to be in the post-season conversation. Nolan has the OSU SOS at No. 12 in the country, which is OSU's strongest argument. Another argument is that while the Pokes had a very rough stretch mid-season, they were playing their best baseball down the stretch, sweeping home series with UCF and Arizona State with a series win at Baylor wedged in between those.

The waiting game begins now and will come to a conclusion on Memorial Day. The NCAA Baseball Division I selection show is set to air on ESPN2 at 11 a.m CDT on Monday.

