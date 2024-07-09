STILLWATER – Former Oklahoma State defensive end and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Leslie O’Neal will be added to the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor inside Boone Pickens Stadium on September 7 when OSU hosts Arkansas.

A two-time All-American who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020, O'Neal anchored two of the best defenses in school history in 1984 and 1985. He was a dominant force on teams which allowed a total of just 34 touchdowns over two seasons, the lowest totals in the modern era at OSU. He was named Big Eight defensive player of the year in 1984 and earned All-Big Eight honors in each of his last three seasons as a Cowboy.

O'Neal set a school record that stands to this day by registering 16.0 sacks for 118 yards lost in 1984. He also remains the OSU career leader with 34.0 sacks.

He was a first-round draft choice of the San Diego Chargers in 1986 and played until his retirement following the 1999 season. During his career, the defensive end was selected to the Pro Bowl six times, while recording 136.0 career sacks. His career sack totals still rank among the top 15 players in the history of the NFL.

During his career, the Cowboys played in the Bluebonnet Bowl and consecutive Gator Bowls. He was a unanimous All-American in 1985, earning a spot on each of the five recognized teams (American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, The Sporting News and Walter Camp).

O'Neal is one of eight representatives from Oklahoma State in the College Football Hall of Fame, joined by coach Lynn "Pappy" Waldorf (inducted in 1966), Bob Fenimore (inducted in 1972), Barry Sanders (inducted in 2003), Thurman Thomas (inducted in 2008), coach Jimmy Johnson (inducted in 2012), Terry Miller (inducted in 2022) and Justin Blackmon (to be inducted in 2024).

O'Neal also holds membership in the OSU Athletics Hall of Honor. Now, he joins Thurman Thomas, Barry Sanders, Bob Fenimore and Terry Miller as members of the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor.