Oklahoma State has been very busy with the NCAA Transfer Portal since the first window opened on Dec. 5.

First it was a bunch of current Cowboys announcing their entry into the portal. Then OSU went on the offensive and landed numerous commitments from the portal. What had not been happening as rapidly was the current Cowboys finding new homes.

That started to change a bit in the last few days, with linebacker Mason Cobb announcing his commitment to USC. On Thursday, two more of the bigger OSU names in the portal announced their destinations.

The University of Washington technically was who announced their addition of Cowboy starting cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.