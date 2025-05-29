Cowboy Golf wins 12th NC

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team captured its 12th national championship in convincing fashion with a 4-1 victory over Virginia on Wednesday evening at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

The title was OSU’s second under head coach Alan Bratton, who guided the Cowboys to a national championship in 2018 in Stillwater. Bratton was also victorious as a player (1995) and assistant coach (2006).

Additionally, the victory was OSU’s second in four championship match appearances since the implementation of the current format in 2009.

The second-ranked Cowboys ended the season on a five-tournament winning streak and won seven events overall on the year.

Freshman Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson was outstanding once again in the lead match for OSU, taking down Maxi Puregger, 3 and 1, to put OSU’s first point on the board. Fahlberg-Johnsson improved to 3-0 for the match play portion of the event.

Fahlberg-Johnsson claimed the first and never trailed in the match. He stood at 3-up through nine before Puregger claimed the 12th and 13th to get within one. However, the Cowboy freshman bounced back with wins at 15 and 17 to secure the point.

Point No. 2 came courtesy of sophomore Gaven Lane, who put together a huge rally on the second nine against Paul Chang. Lane found himself 2-down through seventh before winning the eighth and ninth to tie the match. He would go on to win Nos. 12-15 to close out the match.

Virginia’s lone point came courtesy of Ben James’ 3-and-2 win over sophomore Preston Stout.

For the second day in a row, sophomore Eric Lee delivered down the stretch for OSU. After losing the fourth, Lee took the seventh and eighth in his matchup with Josh Duangmanee. After Duangmanee tied it at the 10th, Lee won the 11th and 12th before Duangmanee took the next two. However, Lee would roll in a long birdie putt at the 17th and closed the match on the final hole with an up-and-down from right of the green.

Sophomore Ethan Fang held a 1-up lead in his match against Bryan Lee through 15 holes when play was halted.

Championship Results

(4) Oklahoma State def. Virginia (7), 4-1

Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson (OSU) def. Maxi Puregger, 3&1

Eric Lee (OSU) def. Josh Duangmanee, 2 up

Ben James def. Preston Stout (OSU), 3&2

Gaven Lane (OSU) def. Paul Chang, 4&3

Ethan Fang (OSU) def. Bryan Lee, 1 up



