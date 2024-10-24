Advertisement

in other news

Ask the Expert: West Virginia

Ask the Expert: West Virginia

For our 5 questions this week, we turn to WVSports.com managing editor Keenan Cummings for answers about the matchup.

Premium content
 • Jeff Johnson
How the verbals fared, Week 5

How the verbals fared, Week 5

While statistics are still hard to come by, several of OSU's receiver prospects had impressive numbers in Week 5.

Premium content
 • Jeff Johnson
WATCH: Cole Birmingham post-practice

WATCH: Cole Birmingham post-practice

Offensive lineman Cole Birmingham meets with the media following Tuesday's practice

Premium contentVideo content
 • Jeff Johnson
Monday with Gundy, WVU edition

Monday with Gundy, WVU edition

Everything the head man had to say about the loss at KSU and previewing WVU

Premium contentForums content
 • Jeff Johnson
How the verbals fared, Week 4

How the verbals fared, Week 4

Bye weeks abounded for OSU's 2024 verbal commits in week 4.

Premium content
 • Jeff Johnson

in other news

Ask the Expert: West Virginia

Ask the Expert: West Virginia

For our 5 questions this week, we turn to WVSports.com managing editor Keenan Cummings for answers about the matchup.

Premium content
 • Jeff Johnson
How the verbals fared, Week 5

How the verbals fared, Week 5

While statistics are still hard to come by, several of OSU's receiver prospects had impressive numbers in Week 5.

Premium content
 • Jeff Johnson
WATCH: Cole Birmingham post-practice

WATCH: Cole Birmingham post-practice

Offensive lineman Cole Birmingham meets with the media following Tuesday's practice

Premium contentVideo content
 • Jeff Johnson
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 24, 2024
How the verbals fared, week 7
Jeff Johnson  •  OStateIllustrated
Publisher
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Oklahoma State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement