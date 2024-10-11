Advertisement

WATCH: Bowman post-practice

WATCH: Bowman post-practice

Alan Bowman talks about what went wrong against Utah and previews the KSU game

 • Jeff Johnson
Monday with Gundy, KSU edition

Monday with Gundy, KSU edition

Everything Gundy had to say about the loss to Utah and previewing K-State

 • Jeff Johnson
LIVE: Utes at Pokes game thread

LIVE: Utes at Pokes game thread

Our weekly Corral game thread is underway

 • Jeff Johnson
Ask the Expert: Utah

Ask the Expert: Utah

For this week's five questions about the showdown with No. 12 Utah, we went to UteNation.com's Alex Markham.

 • Jeff Johnson
How the verbals fared, Week 3

How the verbals fared, Week 3

Cowboy verbal's teams went 10-5 this week. Stats were again hard to come by, though a few we did locate lit it up

 • Jeff Johnson

Published Oct 11, 2024
How the Verbals Fared, Week 6
Default Avatar
Jeff Johnson  •  OStateIllustrated
Publisher
