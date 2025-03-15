Home events cancelled for Saturday

Oklahoma State athletics announced late Friday night that all home athletic contests are cancelled due to the ongoing crisis around the wildfires that affected many homes in the Stillwater area.

Cowboy baseball had been set to host West Virginia for a Saturday double-header after the Friday night game between the two was moved due to the fires and conditions. Cowgirl softball was set to do the same with Houston following the Friday night postponement. Cowboy men's tennis match with Utah for Saturday has also been cancelled.

Sunday games pitting OSU-WVU baseball and OSU-UH softball currently remain on the schedule, but are still in flux pending what Saturday brings. Double-headers are also possible but undetermined for Sunday.