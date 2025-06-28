Cowgirls softball adds outfielder

Kenny Gajewski and Cowboy softball added to next year's roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday, picking up Georgia Tech outfielder Kaya Booker.

Booker comes with four years of eligibility after she obtained a medical redshirt for her freshman season at Tech.

“Words can’t describe how excited I am to be a Cowgirl,” Booker said. “This program is committed to success on and off the field, which is incredibly special to me. Stillwater is so unique, and I have no doubt that I’ll be challenged here. I’m looking forward to being surrounded by girls and coaches who have a high standard for excellence.”

Booker was a highly-touted prospect out of Chattahoochee High School. Extra Innings Softball ranked her as the No. 33 overall prospect in the class. She holds single-season records at CHS for batting average (.565), hits (54), RBI (38) and stolen bases (36). Speed is the name of her game.

“We’re very excited to add Kaya to the team,” Gajewski said. “She’s coming off a freshman season at Georgia Tech where she had to redshirt because of an injury, and we can’t wait to see her grow and develop here as a Cowgirl.”

Booker is the third Division I transfer to choose Oklahoma State for the upcoming season, joining utility player Jayden Jones (Virginia Tech) and outfielder Melina Wilkison (Indiana).



