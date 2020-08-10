OStateIllustrated - CFB & #WeWantToPlay Updates

CFB & #WeWantToPlay Updates
With the college football world flipped on its head as of Sunday night, we thought a central place for updates would be a good service for our readers. Check back here for updates as the week goes on.
Monday 4:38 update: The Group of Five is now three. The Mountain West has followed the MAC in cancelling football this fall.
More news: Mountain West cancels fall football season because of COVID player health & safety concerns, sources told @Stadium. League will consider playing in spring. MW & MAC are 1st two FBS leagues opting not to play, bringing total to 26 FBS programs https://t.co/LPi7iX4tzA— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 10, 2020
Monday 2:30 update: Add Oklahoma State sophomore QB Spencer Sanders to the #WeWantToPlay movement.
Monday 1:15 update: A respected source for Big 12 news for many years, the Dallas Morning News' Chuck Carlton is reporting potentially big news for the conference
Told that Big 12 athletic directors and medical consultants will join presidents and chancellors on board of directors teleconference Tuesday.— Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) August 10, 2020
Current status (Monday afternoon): The B1G presidents and chancellors have voted to not play this fall. Or they have not had such a vote. That's a very muddy area at the moment. Regardless of whether there has been a vote, it's obvious that's the direction that conference is heading. And the PAC-12 is likely to follow.
The SEC and ACC appear to be moving forward with their plan to play this fall. The Big 12 has remained pretty mum through Monday afternoon, and may actually be the power player of the moment.
As for Oklahoma State, they moved forward with practice, starting the second week of fall camp this morning. A previously-scheduled media session (via video) post-practice was canceled and expected to be re-scheduled later in the week. No reason was given for the cancellation, but it's safe to say that the uncertainty surrounding all things college football played a big part.
As for the #WeWantToPlay movement started by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, through early Monday afternoon three OSU players have co-signed the Twitter movement: DT Brendon Evers, WR Dee Anderson and RB Chuba Hubbard.
The MAC, which was the first FBS conference to cancel the fall football season for its members now has the first of what will likely be many players entering the transfer portal.
Grad transfer WR Antwan Dixon is the first MAC player in portal since the season was cancelled; totaled 86 rec for 865 yds and 3 TD over the last 2 seasons; FL native @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody https://t.co/sKKtwnXKZz— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) August 10, 2020