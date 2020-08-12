OStateIllustrated - Cowboy schedule is full of changes

Cowboy schedule is full of changes
The Big 12 announced its scheduling plans, along with Covid testing and prevention guidelines Wednesday morning.
In the revised schedule, Oklahoma State will open Big 12 play on Saturday, September 26 by hosting West Virginia. They will open the season by hosting Tulsa for the lone non-conference game of the season on September 12.
The revised schedule amounts to a complete overhaul. Here are some highlights:
With the exception of TU, all non-conference games have been cancelled.
The TU game remains where it was previously-scheduled.
The WVU game moved up from Nov. 14 and replaces what was previously a bye week for the Cowboys.
September 19th is now a bye week.
The home game against Texas was previously scheduled for the day after Thanksgiving. It is now on Halloween. The Cowboys will now host Texas Tech on Saturday after Thanksgiving.
October 10th is now a bye week.
November 14th is now a bye week.
One bye week per month is in place to allow some flexibility to Conference-member in the event of a Covid-related outbreak. The same is true for the flex dates of 12/12 or 12/19 for the Big 12 Championship game.
2020 Oklahoma State football schedule
9/12 Tulsa
9/19 Bye
9/26 West Virginia
10/3 @ Kansas
10/10 Bye
10/17 @ Baylor
10/24 Iowa State
10/31 Texas
11/7 @ Kansas State
11/14 Bye
11/21 @ Oklahoma
11/28 Texas Tech
12/5 @ Texas Christian
12/12 or 12/19 Big 12 Championship