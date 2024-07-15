Benge is a first-rounder
Two-way standout Carson Benge became Oklahoma State baseball's 20th player to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday evening. He was taken by the New York Mets with the 19th-over...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news