Backup quarterback Keondre Wudtee has submitted his name to the NCAA transfer portal. The move does not come as a surprise to those close to the program. If anything it took longer than expected.

Wudtee was a late offer to close out Oklahoma State's 2016 signing class. A redshirt sophomore in 2018, he has spent the majority of his career as the No. 3 or 4 quarterback on the depth chart. Last season, he served as the "technical" backup to Taylor Cornelius while Dru Brown and Spencer Sanders remained in redshirt during the season. Wudtee has 8 career passing attempts, including three in the 2018 season.

The Louisiana product has not announced his intent to transfer via social media.

Assuming a transfer does come about for Wudtee, he will join redshirt junior John Kolar as the second Cowboy quarterback to transfer out of the program this offseason. Kolar opted to finish out his eligibility with younger brother Charlie at Iowa State.



