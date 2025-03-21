Wrestling third after Day 1

Oklahoma State wrestling's first day of the NCAA Tournament with David Taylor at the helm went well, with the Cowboys advancing six wrestlers into the quarterfinals. They tallied 27 points in the team race, trailing Penn State (39.5) and Nebraska (29). That is the most points the Pokes have scored in the opening rounds of the NCAA's since 2013.

“I thought we wrestled pretty well,” coach David Taylor said. “It’s the national tournament. There’s ups and downs, but I thought we did pretty well.”

The Cowboy quarterfinalists, who finished the day 2-0 each, include Troy Spratley at 125 pounds, Caleb Fish at 157 pounds, Cameron Amine at 165 pounds, Dean Hamiti Jr. at 174 pounds, Dustin Plott at 184 pounds and Wyatt Hendrickson at heavyweight.

The one big disappointment for the Cowboys came at 184 pounds, where No. 8-seeded Luke Surber dropped back-to-back matches and was eliminated early.

OSU's six wrestlers in the quarters is second to only Penn State, who has a full compliment of 10 wrestlers still in the championship bracket.

Heavyweight Wyatt Hendrickson was again the strength of the Cowboy performance on Day 1, with the second-seeded senior pinning his way to two wins and earning bonus points in the team race.



Tagen Jamison (141 pounds) and Teague Travis (149) continue on in the consolations on Friday morning.





