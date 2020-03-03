One of the potential final puzzle pieces remaining for Oklahoma State basketball's 2020 class has set an official visit to Stillwater. Lincoln, Nebraska product Donovan Williams set the visit yesterday.

The four-star shooting guard is set to visit on the weekend of March 20th.

A member of the 2020 Rivals150, Williams is ranked 128th overall and 27th at shooting guard.

Oregon and Kansas State are the other primary contenders for the one-time Nebraska verbal.