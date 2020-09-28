OStateIllustrated - Weekly OSU Covid-19 update

Oklahoma State released their weekly update of Covid-19 numbers on Monday afternoon. This week's numbers are through Sunday, September 27, whereas previous updates have been through the previous Friday. Despite including a relative extra couple of days, the OSU numbers are encouraging.

Total active cases are at four, which is down one from last Monday's update.

Football again reports no active cases. Women's soccer is down to zero active cases, after being at four last week.

Cross country has their first active case since the school began weekly updates over a month ago.

The remaining three cases of the four active cases fall within OSU programs that are currently in their offseason.

The sports programs in total have seen 121 cases of Covid-19.