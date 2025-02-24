Weekend Rewind: Cowboys fall in Iowa

Though in many ways this time of year is viewed as a down time in our business - since there is no football or even football practice (yet), it is a very active time for college sports in general. For OSU, both basketball programs, wrestling, baseball and softball all played this weekend.

Starting off on Saturday, the wheels came off a bit for Steve Lutz and Cowboy basketball. Kansas had been reeling a bit, but got back on track in a big way with a 96-64 drubbing of the Pokes. The loss dropped OSU hoops to under the .500 mark at 13-14 on the season. The trip to Lawrence notwithstanding, Lutz's club had been showing signs of improvement. They have been better at home and will get a chance to rebound by hosting No. 8 Iowa State on Tuesday night.

Jaycie Hoyt and the Cowgirls continued their upswing with a 82-65 home win over Colorado that put them in a tie for 4th-place in the Big 12 standings with Utah. The Cowgirls own the tie-breaker with Utah thanks to a road win over the Utes earlier in the week. They will finish up their regular season this week, hosting Cincinnati on Wednesday and at Kansas on Sunday.

The 13th-ranked Cowgirl softballers picked up a pair of wins over SIU-E and South Dakota state on Sunday.

Cowboy baseball romped UT-Arlington in their home-opener on Sunday. The offensive outburst was led by Colin Brueggemann (4-for-5, 4 RBI) and Nolan Schubart (3 hits, 3 RBI). The two teams will finish up the series on Monday with a 4 p.m. first pitch on ESPN plus.

The feature event of the weekend was definitely the Cowboys trip to Iowa for a dual meet on Sunday night. Third-ranked Iowa had a 10-8 lead at the intermission break, but No. 2 OSU has strength in the upper weights. The dual wound up hinging on the 184-match, where No. 3 Dustin Plott took on former Stillwater High School grappler Angelo Ferrari. The freshman Ferrari battled his way to overtime and took the sudden victory. That helped to propel the Hawkeyes to the 21-16 win.



The dual wrapped up the regular season, with the Cowboys on a two week break from competition to prepare for the Big 12 Wrestling Championship on March 6-8th.