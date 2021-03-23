OStateIllustrated - Watch: Boynton post-game with his team

“The thing I’m most obviously disappointed in has nothing to do with the game, nothing – I really just wanted to coach you guys again, to be honest,” Boynton told his team.

All of those things were on display in Boynton's post-game locker room speech, shared by the OSU basketball Twitter on Monday following OSU's loss to Oregon State on Sunday night.

There are a few things that are known facts about Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton. That he cares deeply, about his players, the program and school. That he's hard-working to a fault. That he is genuine.

"We did a lot of good things," the head coach said. "I'm pretty confident in saying everybody in here got better. Every person is better today than when we started - last week of June, we showed up and started Covid testing."

Boynton addressed those team members that are definitely returning next year.

"To you guys that I know are coming back, remember this feeling. Remember it," he said. "There's no question in my mind that we'll be better because of this."

He also set a new standard for Cowboy hoops, returning to the days of old.

"The team will look a little different next year, no question," Boynton said. "But in my mind, this is the minimum. This is the baseline. I don't ever want to be done after the first weekend again.

"I'm thankful I got to coach you."

Is it any wonder why young prospects want to play for this guy?