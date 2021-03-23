OStateIllustrated - Watch: Boynton post-game with his team

Watch: Boynton post-game with his team
There are a few things that are known facts about Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton. That he cares deeply, about his players, the program and school. That he's hard-working to a fault. That he is genuine.
All of those things were on display in Boynton's post-game locker room speech, shared by the OSU basketball Twitter on Monday following OSU's loss to Oregon State on Sunday night.
“The thing I’m most obviously disappointed in has nothing to do with the game, nothing – I really just wanted to coach you guys again, to be honest,” Boynton told his team.
"The thing that disappoints me the most has nothing to do with the game. I really just want to coach you guys again."
Thank you @thacoachmike.
"We did a lot of good things," the head coach said. "I'm pretty confident in saying everybody in here got better. Every person is better today than when we started - last week of June, we showed up and started Covid testing."
Boynton addressed those team members that are definitely returning next year.
"To you guys that I know are coming back, remember this feeling. Remember it," he said. "There's no question in my mind that we'll be better because of this."
He also set a new standard for Cowboy hoops, returning to the days of old.
"The team will look a little different next year, no question," Boynton said. "But in my mind, this is the minimum. This is the baseline. I don't ever want to be done after the first weekend again.
"I'm thankful I got to coach you."
Is it any wonder why young prospects want to play for this guy?