Warren picks up Big 12 honor

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Monday after his performance in OSU’s 24-14 win over No. 21 Baylor on Saturday.

The senior transfer finished with 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 36 carries, adding five receiving yards on two catches. He scored a touchdown on a fourth-down rush with just 2:10 remaining in the game to seal the Cowboys' win.

With 130 all-purpose yards against the Bears, Warren led all players in the game. He has now led the Cowboys in all-purpose yards in three straight games and has at least one rushing touchdown in four of OSU's five games this year.

The recognition marks the third Big 12 weekly honor for Warren this season, as he was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week against Boise State. It is the seventh Big 12 weekly honor for OSU in 2021.





2021 OSU Big 12 Players of the Week

Malcolm Rodriguez – Defensive Player of the Week vs. Tulsa

LD Brown – Special Teams Player of the Week vs. Tulsa

Jaylen Warren - Offensive Player of the Week vs. Boise State

Jaylen Warren - Newcomer of the Week vs. Boise State

Jason Taylor II - Special Teams Player of the Week vs. Boise State

Malcolm Rodriguez – Defensive Player of the Week vs. Kansas State

Jaylen Warren - Newcomer of the Week vs. Baylor