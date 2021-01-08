OStateIllustrated - Wallace named Walter Camp AA

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace has been named to the 2020 Walter Camp All-America team, announced Thursday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Wallace, who was named to the second team this season, was also a second-team honoree on the 2018 Walter Camp All-America team. He was named to the AFCA All-America team last week and is the 14th OSU football player to earn All-America honors in multiple seasons. He is the first since kicker/punter Quinn Sharp became a three-time All-America selection from 2010-12.

The All-America recognition in this season marks the 24th time since 2008 that an Oklahoma State football player has earned a spot on one of the recognized All-America teams. It also marks the fourth-consecutive season that at least one Cowboy has earned the honor.

A 2020 semifinalist for the Biletnikoff, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose and Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Awards, Wallace finished the season as the Big 12 leader in receiving yards with 922 on the year. He also led the conference with 5.9 receptions per game and 92.2 receiving yards per game.

With a career average of 78.0 receiving yards per game, Wallace ranks No. 1 among all active FBS players in 2020. His 14 career 100-yard receiving games also mark the most of any active player this season.

In the OSU record books, Wallace wrapped up his career ranked fifth in school history in receptions (205), receiving yards (3,434) and 100-yard receiving games (14). He also finished sixth with 26 receiving touchdowns.

The Walter Camp All-America team is the nation’s oldest All-America team, and the 2020 team marks the 131st edition. Players are selected by the 130 FBS head coaches and sports information directors.









Oklahoma State Recognized All-Americans Since 2008

2008 Dez Bryant WR First Team, Consensus

2008 Perrish Cox KR First Team

2008 Kendall Hunter RB First Team

2009 Perrish Cox CB First Team

2009 Russell Okung OL First Team, Unanimous

2010 Justin Blackmon WR First Team, Unanimous

2010 Kendall Hunter RB First Team, Consensus

2010 Quinn Sharp P First Team

2010 Dan Bailey K Second Team

2011 Justin Blackmon WR First Team, Unanimous

2011 Levy Adcock OL First Team, Consensus

2011 Grant Garner OL First Team

2011 Markelle Martin S First Team

2011 Quinn Sharp K First Team

2011 Brodrick Brown CB Third Team

2012 Quinn Sharp K First Team

2013 Justin Gilbert CB First Team, Consensus

2015 Emmanuel Ogbah DE First Team

2017 James Washington WR First Team, Unanimous

2017 Mason Rudolph QB Second Team

2017 Tre Flowers S Second Team

2018 Tylan Wallace WR First Team

2019 Chuba Hubbard RB First Team, Unanimous

2020 Tylan Wallace WR Second Team