 OStateIllustrated - Walker joins the party
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-18 14:50:20 -0500') }} basketball

Walker joins the party

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated
Publisher

A key piece of Oklahoma State's 2020 signing class, Rondel Walker has now declared that he will be sticking with the Cowboys."As a player and as a simple young kid, I feel loyalty goes a long way,"...

{{ article.author_name }}