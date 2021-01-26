OStateIllustrated - Vanderbilt series set for March

Vanderbilt series set for March
After effectively not having a season in 2020 and not having a grand opening for the palace that O'Brate Stadium appears to be, Oklahoma State baseball announced a big-time non-conference series today. The Vanderbilt Commodores will hit Stillwater for a series running from March 12-14.
As noted in Vandy baseball's tweet video, the two teams have played exhibitions in recent years. Vanderbilt is ranked 4th in D1 Baseball's preseason rankings, while Oklahoma State checks in at No. 20.