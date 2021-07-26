Two Cowboys named to watch lists

It's that time of year - watch lists for the 2021 season continue to roll out and on Monday two Cowboy defenders have been named to new lists.

Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel was named to the Thorpe Award watch list. The Thorpe honors the nation's top defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. Harvell-Peel is a two-time All-Big 12 performer and has 167 total tackles in his career, to go along with 11.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions and 21 pass breakups.

He also set an OSU record for pass-breakups in a single game with six against Iowa State in OSU's 2019 win over the Cyclones.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was also tabbed for another award watch list on Monday. The "super senior" was named to the Butkus Award watch list. Also a two-time All-Big 12 performer, Rodriguez has 34 career starts to his credit, the most on the Cowboy defense returning for 2021.

Both players were previously named to the Bednarik Award watch list, which honors the top defender in college football.