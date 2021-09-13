Two Cowboys named Big 12 POW's

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and running back LD Brown earned honors Monday for their performances in OSU’s win over Tulsa, as Rodriguez was named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week and Brown was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

With 13 total stops against the Golden Hurricane, Rodriguez led all players in the game in tackles for the second straight week. He had eight solo tackles and was strong out of the gate again, recording tackles on five of Tulsa’s first eight plays of the game.

The senior from Wagoner, Oklahoma, now ranks No. 1 among all FBS players with an average of 14 tackles per game this season and is also the national leader with 8.5 solo tackles per game. He was included on the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, Butkus Award and Bronco Nagurski Trophy.

LD Brown earned the special teams honor with a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the Cowboys on top and proved to be the game-changing play that pushed OSU on to the win. The return tied for the seventh-longest in school history and was the longest since Tyreek Hill returned one 99 yards for a score at Kansas in 2014.

Brown led all players in the game with 141 all-purpose yards and now ranks No. 5 in the FBS with an average of 38.7 yards per kickoff return.

The recognition marks the third career Big 12 Player of the Week honor for Rodriguez and the first for Brown.