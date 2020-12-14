Two Cowboys enter the Transfer Portal
A pair of Oklahoma State footballers entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday afternoon. The first news to hit was that of offensive lineman Trent Pullen entering the portal. A member of OSU's 20...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news