OStateIllustrated - Transfer Tracker: Washington St. WR Tay Martin to Oklahoma St.

Transfer Tracker: Washington St. WR Tay Martin to Oklahoma St.
The Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we bring you the Transfer Tracker, where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home.
Next up in the tracker: Washington State wide receiver Tay Martin, who is headed to Oklahoma State.
AS A RECRUIT
A talented two-sport athlete that also had options to play college basketball, Martin decided to stick with the gridiron and chose the Cougars on Signing Day in 2017. Washington State was his only Power Five offer.
AT WASHINGTON STATE
Martin immediately fit in nicely with Cougars in then-coach Mike Leach's offense, catching 31 passes for 366 yards and six touchdowns as a true freshman, earning All-Freshman honors in the process. He paired with Gardner Minshew in 2018 for the best year of his career, catching 69 passes for 685 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2019, he had 43 catches for 564 yards and four touchdowns. Martin was one of the most productive returning receivers in the Pac-12, but after the conference moved its season to the spring, Martin entered the portal.
FARRELL'S TAKE
"Martin was a tall, gangly receiver coming out of high school who was a risk by Mike Leach who has turned into a solid player someone will want. He’s a big and physical target who should excel in the Cowboys pass-heavy offense."-- National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell
Impact Rating: 6.9 out of 10
IMPACT METER
The Transfer Portal continues to change the way college football programs recruit and mange their rosters so we here at Rivals.com continue to evolve our coverage. Each time a player of note enters the portal, we will examine their potential impact on the college football landscape and assign an impact rating, both when they enter the portal and when they choose a destination. The scale is from 1-10 and the description below explains the scoring scale.
1.1-4.0 — Not a big impact expected, likely a non-starter and down the bench depth player.
4.1- 6.0 — A solid impact can be expected in the right scenario and has the potential to battle for a starting job.
6.1-9.0. — A high impact player who won’t change a program but will certainly be a very good contributor and starter.
9.1- 9.9 — A very high impact player who should start the moment he steps on the field and will change the outlook of a program immediately.
10 — A franchise transfer who has a chance to be an All American and one of the elite players in college football.