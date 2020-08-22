OStateIllustrated - Transfer Tracker: Washington St. WR Tay Martin to Oklahoma St.

The Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we bring you the Transfer Tracker, where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home. Next up in the tracker: Washington State wide receiver Tay Martin, who is headed to Oklahoma State.

AS A RECRUIT

A talented two-sport athlete that also had options to play college basketball, Martin decided to stick with the gridiron and chose the Cougars on Signing Day in 2017. Washington State was his only Power Five offer.



AT WASHINGTON STATE

Martin immediately fit in nicely with Cougars in then-coach Mike Leach's offense, catching 31 passes for 366 yards and six touchdowns as a true freshman, earning All-Freshman honors in the process. He paired with Gardner Minshew in 2018 for the best year of his career, catching 69 passes for 685 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2019, he had 43 catches for 564 yards and four touchdowns. Martin was one of the most productive returning receivers in the Pac-12, but after the conference moved its season to the spring, Martin entered the portal.

FARRELL'S TAKE

"Martin was a tall, gangly receiver coming out of high school who was a risk by Mike Leach who has turned into a solid player someone will want. He’s a big and physical target who should excel in the Cowboys pass-heavy offense."-- National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell Impact Rating: 6.9 out of 10

