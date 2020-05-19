National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at more impressive offensive trios in college football, five Power Five teams under pressure this year and all-time great transfer quarterbacks.

1. MORE GREAT OFFENSIVE TRIOS

Chuba Hubbard (AP Images)

2. TEAMS UNDER THE MOST PRESSURE

Jim Harbaugh ()

Which Power Five teams are under the most pressure this season? Big Ten — This comes down to Michigan and Nebraska, and the Wolverines get the edge here because Jim Harbaugh was supposed to have won something with the Wolverines by now and none of that has happened. The expectations for Scott Frost at Nebraska have been ridiculously premature. SEC — Florida need to take the next step forward under Dan Mullen this year, beat Georgia and win the SEC East. Like Harbaugh, this isn’t a situation where a job is on the line, but the time to win is this year. ACC — This is a tough one because no one expects any team to challenge Clemson. But Miami needs a rebound year in a big way or Manny Diaz could be in quick trouble. Some of the losses last year were just embarrassing. Pac-12 — I don’t need to explain this one too much do I? USC and Clay Helton. Enough said. Big 12 — This one is easy as well. Tom Herman and Texas need to break through and win the conference or he could be on his way out.

3. THE TOP FIVE TRANSFER QUARTERBACKS OF LAST 20 YEARS