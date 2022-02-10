Three Cowboys land combine invites

The NFL released its draft combine invite list on Wednesday and three Cowboys were invited.

On the offensive side of the ball, running back Jaylen Warren was invited. Warren proved to be a spark plug for the Cowboy O, rushing for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns in his lone season in Stillwater after transferring in from Utah State.

Senior safety Kolby Harvell-Peel had a "super senior" Covid year available for 2022, but opted to enter the draft. He was rewarded Wednesday with a combine invite. A four-year starter, Harvell-Peel had 67 tackles last season. He also had three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

A fixture at the top of OSU's tackles list for four seasons, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez received an invite as well. In his super senior season in 2021, Rodriguez tallied 123 total tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.