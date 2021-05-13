OStateIllustrated - Thompson transferring to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State basketball picked up a rare inter-conference transfer on Thursday afternoon. Shooting guard Bryce Thompson spent his freshman season at Kansas, but entered the transfer portal earlier this spring. Thompson tweeted out his news at noon, going with a simple "Let's Work" and orange emojicon, along with a photo graphic showing "Committed."

Oklahoma State and head coach Mike Boynton were generally believed to have finished a close second to KU in Thompson's initial recruitment.

While at Kansas, Thompson averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. His first campaign was hampered by injuries - one to his back, and a broken hand - that slowed his emergence with the Jayhawks.

Thompson was a Rivals150 member, ranking 21st overall and No. 7 at shooting guard in the 2020 class. He had spent the last several days in Tulsa working out with current Cowboys Rondel Walker and Matthew Alexander-Moncrieff, so Thursday's news did not come as a huge surprise.

Thompson's transfer at or near their scholarship limit for the 2021-22 season. The answer to that lies with their appeal of NCAA sanctions. The punishment currently being appealed includes the loss of a scholarship per season over three total seasons. Despite the appeal process not being resolved, Boynton remains active in the transfer portal, looking for a big specifically.